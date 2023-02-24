(Reuters) – U.S. stock index futures fell on Friday as investors turned cautious ahead of a fresh reading on monthly inflation that could offer clues on further monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Canada’s TD gets regulatory nod for $1.3 billion purchase of Cowen - February 24, 2023
- U.S. Treasury sanctions Russian mining sector, goes after sanctions evasion - February 24, 2023
- Turkey begins to rebuild for 1.5 million made homeless by earthquakes - February 24, 2023