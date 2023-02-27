(Reuters) – Futures tracking the main U.S. indexes rose on Monday after Wall Street posted its worst weekly performance of 2023 on fears that the Federal Reserve would keep raising rates this year.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Northern Ireland’s DUP leader: We are studying new Brexit deal texts - February 27, 2023
- Russia tries to close ring around Bakhmut as thawing ground turns to mud - February 27, 2023
- Tinubu ahead in Nigeria election as opposition parties reject vote - February 27, 2023