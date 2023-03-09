(Reuters) – The top U.S. markets regulator is set to unveil a new effort to control how broker-dealers and others tackle the risk of hacking and respond to theft of customer data, continuing a regulatory drive on cybersecurity in the financial sector.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- EU pushes against ‘Made in USA’ rule for EV support - March 9, 2023
- Wall Street regulator to unveil new cybersecurity, customer data rules - March 9, 2023
- Shooting in Tel Aviv, three people wounded -medical officials - March 9, 2023