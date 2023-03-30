By Jonathan Stempel (Reuters) – Walmart Inc was sued on Thursday by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), the agency’s second lawsuit this week accusing the largest U.S. retailer of discrimination against workers with disabilities.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- South Korea calls for cooperation of lenders to lower borrowing costs - March 30, 2023
- Australian prime minister would welcome inflation-matching minimum wage rise - March 30, 2023
- Nike faces shareholder proposal on human rights - March 30, 2023