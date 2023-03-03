WARSAW (Reuters) – Polish voters were given food for thought on Friday, as politicians from the two main parties traded accusations that the other side planned to push meat-loving citizens into eating worms ahead of elections this autumn.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Air Canada pilots decry ’embarrassing’ pay gap with U.S. after Delta deal - March 3, 2023
- Fed’s Logan says financial system vulnerable to bond market stress - March 3, 2023
- Fed “acutely aware” of trouble inflation is causing – report - March 3, 2023