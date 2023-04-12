By Dawn Chmielewski -Warner Bros Discovery Inc said on Wednesday it will launch on May 23 its long-awaited new streaming service, christened “Max”, which combines HBO Max’s scripted entertainment with Discovery’s reality shows.
