DUBAI (Reuters) – Hundreds of Iranian girls in different schools have suffered “mild poison” attacks over recent months, the health minister said, with some politicians suggesting they could have been targeted by religious groups opposed to girls’ education.
Wave of poison attacks on schoolgirls alarms Iranians - February 28, 2023