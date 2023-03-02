By William Schomberg (Reuters) – American saxophonist Wayne Shorter, who wrote some of jazz’s most acclaimed compositions and whose often plaintive playing changed the sound of jazz in the 1960s before he explored rock-fusion, died on Thursday aged 89, U.S. media reported.
