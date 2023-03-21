PARIS (Reuters) – Dozens of people were arrested across France after sporadic protests broke out hours after President Emmanuel Macron’s government narrowly survived a no-confidence motion in parliament on Monday over a deeply unpopular pension reform.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Xi invites Putin to China for third Belt and Road Forum – Xinhua - March 21, 2023
- Google suspends China’s Pinduoduo app on security concerns - March 21, 2023
- Chinese COVID data from animal market gives clues on origins – report - March 21, 2023