BENGALURU (Reuters) – The Group of Seven nations are preparing new, further-reaching sanctions on Russia a year after its invasion of Ukraine, targeting key economic sectors and other countries or organisations who help Moscow’s war effort.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Death toll from Brazil floods, landslides reaches 54 - February 24, 2023
- Wealthy G7 nations gearing up for new volley of sanctions on Russia - February 24, 2023
- Philippines central bank chief expects one more rate hike this year, possibly in March - February 24, 2023