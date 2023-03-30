(Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Reserve and Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control on Thursday fined Wells Fargo & Co about $97.8 million for inadequate oversight of its sanctions compliance risks from 2010 to 2015.
