MADRID (Reuters) – Spanish TV star Ana Obregon has revealed that her newly adopted baby daughter, born to an unidentified surrogate mother, was conceived using the frozen sperm of Obregon’s son who died of cancer three years ago.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Which countries allow commercial surrogacy? - April 5, 2023
- US World Bank nominee Banga endorses lending expansion, pledges more - April 5, 2023
- ‘Operation Cookie Monster’: International police action seizes dark web market - April 5, 2023