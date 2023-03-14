By David Shepardson and Jarrett Renshaw WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The White House on Tuesday welcomed the “landmark” deal between Saudi Arabia and the Boeing Co, saying it will support U.S. jobs and marked a milestone in cooperation between Saudi Arabia and American industry.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- London fears losing luxury shoppers to Paris and Milan - March 14, 2023
- US says ‘Reaper’ drone crashes into Black Sea after Russian intercept - March 14, 2023
- Biden executive order reinforces background checks for gun buyers - March 14, 2023