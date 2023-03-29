WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The White House is readying plans to push federal banking regulators to impose new rules on midsize banks after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank earlier this month, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday, citing two people familiar with the preparations.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- White House prepares new bank rule proposal after failures – source - March 29, 2023
- Kamala Harris wraps up Ghana visit, heads to Tanzania - March 29, 2023
- Israel’s Netanyahu upbeat on reform compromise after Biden reproach - March 29, 2023