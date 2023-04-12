By David Lawder WASHINGTON (Reuters) – White House economic adviser Lael Brainard said on Wednesday the U.S. banking system is “sound” and stable after two bank failures last month, but institutions that fail to show investors they are managing risks effectively may come under market pressure.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Austria, Embraer discussing C-390 purchase at Rio defense fair -sources - April 12, 2023
- Saab eyes Colombia, Peru as potential Gripen clients amid Latam push - April 12, 2023
- Trump sues his former lawyer Michael Cohen for more than $500 million - April 12, 2023