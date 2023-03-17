(Reuters) – White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Thursday discussed the importance of investing in Northern Ireland in separate meetings with the leader of the Democratic Unionist Party and Sinn Fein’s leader and vice president, the White House said.
