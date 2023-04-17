PARIS (Reuters) – A wildfire destroyed nearly 1,000 hectares on the French-Spanish border on Sunday and early Monday, authorities said, as parts of southern Europe remain gripped by a drought that is raising fears of a repeat of last summer’s exceptional conflagrations.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Wildfire on French-Spanish border destroys 1,000 hectares - April 17, 2023
- EUR/USD:Weaker amid Rising US Short-Term Inflation Expectations - April 17, 2023
- UK condemns jailing of Putin critic, summons Russian ambassador - April 17, 2023