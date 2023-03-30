MADRID (Reuters) – More than 100 wildfires broke out in Spain’s northern Asturias region on Thursday, most of them started on purpose by arsonists and others, authorities said, as temperatures soared to record highs.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Inquiry into Canada’s worst mass shooting calls for police reforms, gun regulation - March 30, 2023
- Wildfires ravage Spain’s Asturias as temperatures hit record highs - March 30, 2023
- US doctor groups debate best use of new weight-loss drugs - March 30, 2023