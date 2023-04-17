By Yuvraj Malik (Reuters) – Netflix Inc is expected to report that it added some 2 million subscribers in the first quarter and investors will scrutinize whether recent price cuts and the launch of an ad-supported plan are tempting people to subscribe and stay on.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Portuguese prisoners build confessionals ahead of Pope’s visit - April 17, 2023
- Marketmind: Banks calm the horses - April 17, 2023
- Futures subdued as investors eye bank earnings, Fed cues - April 17, 2023