After a 75 basis point increase in September, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) again increased its policy rate by 50 basis points in December, bringing borrowing costs to their highest level since 2008.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Will the Swiss National Bank Increase Its Key Rate Despite Market Turmoil? - March 22, 2023
- Russia’s war on Ukraine latest: Xi, Putin set sights on changing world order - March 22, 2023
- UK Annual Inflation Rate Jumps to 10.4% ahead of BoE Meeting - March 22, 2023