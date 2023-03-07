By Federico Maccioni MILAN (Reuters) – Italy’s celebrations of International Women’s Day on Wednesday risk being spoiled by a drought that has slashed production of the yellow mimosa flowers that are traditionally gifted for the occasion.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Fed’s Powell sees long-term damage if US debt ceiling not raised - March 7, 2023
- Florida Republican lawmakers propose a six-week abortion ban - March 7, 2023
- Biden thanks Oman for Yemen truce support, opening airspace - March 7, 2023