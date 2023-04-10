WASHINGTON (Reuters) – World Bank Group President David Malpass said on Monday that the lender has revised its 2023 global growth outlook slightly upward to 2% from a January forecast of 1.7% but the slowdown from stronger 2022 growth will increase debt distress for developing
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- China’s BYD bets on self-developed chassis suspension system - April 10, 2023
- NY Fed survey finds Americans more downbeat on credit access - April 10, 2023
- Four killed in blast targeting police vehicle in Pakistan’s Quetta - April 10, 2023