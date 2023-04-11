By Andrea Shalal WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The World Bank is ready to do its part in rebuilding Ukraine after the devastation of Russia’s invasion, but international financial institutions cannot shoulder the sums involved alone and Western European countries will have to chip in, World Bank President
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- UK house sales at pre-COVID levels after ‘mini-budget’ shock – Rightmove - April 11, 2023
- University of Minnesota committed Indigenous genocide – report - April 11, 2023
- Dozens of dead stingrays found on Brazil beach - April 11, 2023