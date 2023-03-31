BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s economy is expected to grow by 3.6% this year, up from 2.6% last year, supported by stronger private consumption, a recovery in the tourism sector and strong pent-up demand following China’s reopening, the World Bank said on Friday.
