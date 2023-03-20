WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The World Bank on Monday said February earthquakes are expected to have caused Syria’s real GDP output to contract by 5.5% in 2023, with recovery and reconstruction needs estimated at $7.9 billion over three years.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- France’s government survives a no-confidence motion - March 20, 2023
- Before power is back, deminers must make Ukraine’s war repairs safe - March 20, 2023
- World Bank says Syria quakes caused $5.2 billion in damage, 5.5% GDP contraction for 2023 - March 20, 2023