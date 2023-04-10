WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Russia’s detention of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich is a “brazen act” and violates the vital freedom of the press, including the safety of journalists, World Bank President David Malpass said on Monday.
