CAIRO (Reuters) -The United Nations’ World Food Programme (WFP) said on Sunday it had temporarily halted all operations in Sudan after three of its employees were killed in clashes between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) a day earlier.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- World Food Programme halts operations in Sudan after 3 employees killed - April 16, 2023
- Pope Francis calls ‘insinuations’ against John Paul II unfounded - April 16, 2023
- China’s Xpeng aims to cut costs with new vehicle manufacturing platform - April 16, 2023