By Ankur Banerjee SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Asian equities inched lower on Wednesday ahead of a crucial U.S. inflation report that will likely influence the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy path, with markets wagering another hike in interest rates at the central bank’s next meeting.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Iranian delegation arrives in Saudi Arabia to prepare for embassy reopening -statement - April 12, 2023
- Futures edge higher ahead of inflation data - April 12, 2023
- Germany’s Merck to invest 300 million euros in US gas plant - April 12, 2023