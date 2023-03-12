By Dhara Ranasinghe LONDON (Reuters) – Markets were set for a bumpy ride this week as the fallout from collapsed startup-focused lender Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), the biggest U.S. bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis, coincides with key economic data and policy meetings.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- World markets set for aftershocks as SVB collapse ripples out - March 12, 2023
- Police limit anti-government protest in Moldova - March 12, 2023
- UK races to minimise SVB fallout amid reports of potential buyers - March 12, 2023