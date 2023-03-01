By Joe Cash BEIJING (Reuters) – Plans by China’s Communist Party to revive a high-level economic watchdog after two decades signal President Xi Jinping push to increase oversight of the financial sector, analysts say, part of a wider tightening of control by Xi and the party.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Istanbul retail prices up 3.83% monthly in February -Chamber - March 1, 2023
- Xi’s planned revival of Chinese financial watchdog exerts more party control - March 1, 2023
- Oil rises as Chinese factory bounce boosts demand outlook - March 1, 2023