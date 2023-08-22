Ripple gets one up in SEC appeal battle, which may set precedent in other crypto litigation cases . Monitor these important chart levels in XRP, BTC, and ETH.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Natural Gas Prices Forecast: Futures Waver Amid Weather Variability, Potential Australian LNG Strike - August 22, 2023
- XRP Legal Battle: SEC Acknowledges Non-Security Status - August 22, 2023
- Nasdaq Index, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Markets Navigate Rising Yields; Forecast Eyes on Fed” - August 22, 2023