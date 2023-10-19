Senator Elizabeth Warren and a long list of US lawmakers have pushed for an increase in scrutiny of the crypto space. A heavy hand will impact the markets.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- XRP News: US Lawmakers Call on the US Administration to Tackle the Illicit Use of Crypto - October 18, 2023
- Crypto News: SEC Chair Gensler Stays Quiet on the Likelihood of a BTC-Spot ETF Approval - October 18, 2023
- AUD to USD Forecast: Aussie Employment Report Eases RBA Rate Hike Bets - October 18, 2023