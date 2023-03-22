XRP is making a comeback, gaining 30% and leading the crypto market higher. Investors are optimistic as Ripple’s legal battle with the SEC could be nearing an end. XRP is still far from its all-time high, but it has broken out from its downtrend.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- S&P 500 Price Forecast – S&P 500 Markets Sit Still Ahead of FOMC Meeting - March 22, 2023
- Silver Price Forecast – Silver Shows Hesitation Ahead of FOMC - March 22, 2023
- XRP Surges 20% in a week: Investors anticipate Ripple’s legal victory - March 22, 2023