WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday backed completion of a “fully financed and appropriately conditioned” program for Ukraine with the International Monetary Fund by the end of March, Treasury said in a statement about Yellen’s meeting with Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Brazil’s Bolsonaro announces his latest project: merch - February 27, 2023
- Yellen backs fully financed IMF program for Ukraine by end-March -U.S. Treasury - February 27, 2023
- US to crack down on child labor amid massive uptick - February 27, 2023