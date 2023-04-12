By Andrea Shalal WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will call on Wednesday for the World Bank to undertake additional reforms this year to expand its ability to help developing countries meet global challenges such as climate change.
