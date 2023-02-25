By David Lawder BENGALURU (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Reuters that a strong statement condemning Russia’s war in Ukraine was “absolutely necessary” for a communique from the G20 finance leaders’ meeting in India concluding on Saturday.
