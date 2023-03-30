By David Lawder WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday that banking regulation and supervisory rules need to be re-examined in the wake of the Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank failures to ensure that they address current banking system
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- World Court rules U.S. was wrong to freeze Iranian assets - March 30, 2023
- Exclusive-Germans shun deposits abroad on fear of new crisis - March 30, 2023
- Yellen says US bank rules may be too loose, need to be re-examined - March 30, 2023