WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said banks are likely to tighten lending further in the wake of recent bank failures, possibly negating the need for further Federal Reserve rate hikes, according to a CNN interview transcript released on Saturday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Yellen says US banks may tighten lending and negate need for more rate hikes - April 15, 2023
- Train derailment and fire reported in Maine – CNN - April 15, 2023
- Protesters delay UK’s Grand National horse race, 118 arrested - April 15, 2023