By Andrea Shalal WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she remained vigilant to downside risks facing the global economy, given the negative economic consequences of Russia’s war against Ukraine and recent pressures on banking systems in the United States and elsewhere.
