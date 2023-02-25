By David Lawder BENGALURU (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Saturday that she believes the strong qualifications of the U.S. nominee to lead the World Bank, ex-Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga, will overcome any criticism of the selection process.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Yellen says World Bank nominee’s credentials will overcome selection criticism - February 25, 2023
- Ex-Goldman Sachs banker seeks mercy in 1MDB case - February 25, 2023
- Mexico to maintain its diplomats despite Peru pulling its ambassador - February 25, 2023