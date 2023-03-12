By Lananh Nguyen and Pete Schroeder NEW YORK (Reuters) – Some financial industry executives and investors were growing increasingly concerned on Saturday that the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank could have a domino effect on other U.S. regional banks if regulators did not find a buyer
