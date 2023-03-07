By Andrea Shalal WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Climate change is already having a major economic and financial impact on the United States and may trigger asset value losses in coming years that could cascade through the U.S. financial system, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will warn on Tuesday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Lebanon says it regains UN voting rights after paying dues - March 7, 2023
- Marketmind: Powell’s plan, China challenge - March 7, 2023
- Yellen warns climate change could trigger asset value losses, harming US economy - March 7, 2023