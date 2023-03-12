WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday said she was working closely with banking regulators to respond to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and protect depositors, but said a major bailout was not being considered.
