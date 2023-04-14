SANAA/ADEN (Reuters) – The release and swap of nearly 900 detainees by the two sides in Yemen’s conflict began on Friday, the International Committee of the Red Cross said, a significant confidence building measure amid peace talks between Saudi envoys and the Houthi group.
