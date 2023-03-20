DUBAI (Reuters) – The two sides in Yemen’s conflict on Monday said they had agreed to exchange some 880 detainees after talks in Switzerland facilitated by the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Rising airline emissions could trigger global caps as early as 2024 -trade group - March 20, 2023
- Yemen’s Houthis and government say prisoner exchange deal reached - March 20, 2023
- Netanyahu softens judicial overhaul after Biden call - March 20, 2023