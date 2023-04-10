By Kevin Buckland TOKYO (Reuters) – The yen sank against major peers on Monday after U.S. payrolls data bolstered the case for further Federal Reserve rate hikes, highlighting a growing disparity with Japan where the central bank continues to pin the benchmark yield near zero.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Another Price Cut on Tesla Vehicles Set to Squeeze Profitability - April 10, 2023
- French rescue workers recover two bodies from rubble of collapsed buildings - April 10, 2023
- Israel signs $400 million deal to sell Greece anti-tank missiles - April 10, 2023