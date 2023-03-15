MADRID (Reuters) – Zara owner Inditex on Wednesday said its net profit rose 27% in 2022 after sales exceeded pre-pandemic levels as the company raised prices to mitigate inflation and benefited from shoppers buying more fashion when restrictions ended.
