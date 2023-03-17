(Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that the International Criminal Court’s decision to issue an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin was historic and blamed Putin for the deportation of thousands of Ukrainian children.
