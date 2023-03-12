(Reuters) – President Volodymyr Zelenskiy bestowed posthumously the honour of “Hero of Ukraine” on Sunday on a soldier who defiantly said “Glory to Ukraine” before being seen to be shot dead in a video posted on social media.
