KYIV (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, seeking to strengthen Kyiv’s diplomatic efforts following Russia’s invasion, called on Friday for a summit with Latin American leaders and said Ukraine should take steps to build relations with African countries.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- S&P 500 Price Forecast – S&P 500 Gets Hammered Heading Into the Weekend - February 24, 2023
- Silver Price Forecast – Silver Continues to Plunge - February 24, 2023
- Zelenskiy: Ukraine should boost diplomacy in Africa, Latin America - February 24, 2023